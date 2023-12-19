Ramblers best the Buccaneers: 3 Observations

The Ramblers wrapped up their final game before the holiday break with a come-from-behind win on Tuesday night, besting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers by a score of 72-59. The Ramblers came alive in the second half, riding a strong defensive performance to an eventual victory. Here are three observations from the win:

Nearly had us in the first half…



Who says the Ramblers don’t come to play in the second half? After struggling to keep the intensity up in recent games, Loyola flipped the script tonight, surging to reclaim the lead after a tricky buzzer-beater put the Buccaneers up by two to end the half.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Dame Adelekun putting 'em in the spin cycle😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UwFSVIjBEo — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) December 20, 2023

Leading the Ramblers in the second half was the big-man tandem of Dame Adelekun and Miles Rubin, with the duo finishing with 12 and 10 points respectively (a new career high for Rubin). In contrast, despite shooting at a 50 percent clip in the first half, the Buccaneers could only muster a 25 percent effort in the second half.

Three point shooting wakes up late (sensing a pattern here)



The Ramblers struggled to find their shot early in the first half and it reflected in the box score. Despite shooting at a hot 57 percent rate from the field, the Ramblers found themselves down at halftime, largely due to a 1-8 mark from beyond the arc.

Loyola showed improvement in the second half, shooting at a rate of 43 percent from deep, highlighted by Adelekun, who utilized the space he was given to catch the Buccaneers off guard.

Wrapping up rebounds left and right



Part of the Ramblers’ success was largely in part to the fact that they were able to corral the ball as soon as it came off the rim. Second chance opportunities were lacking for the Buccaneers, as they were only able to score 5 second chance points.

Leading the charge on the rebound front with 7 was Rubin, who is getting closer and closer to his first career double double. Coming in right behind him was Philip Alston with 6.

The Ramblers now look ahead to their non-conference finale, taking on Central Michigan next Saturday at home, with tipoff set for 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.