Ramblers clinch A10 Championship on senior day: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers capped off their season with a championship, taking the win over LaSalle by a score of 64-54. With the win, the Ramblers secure a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season title, completing the regular season with a record of 23-8 (15-3 A10). Here are three observations from the win:

From worst to (tied for) first

The Ramblers received quite the welcome in their first season in the Atlantic 10, finishing at the very bottom of the standings with a record of 4-14 in conference play. Today, the Ramblers completed the comeback, solidifying a record of 15-3 and a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season title in only their second year in the conference.

The Ramblers will have to wait for their first outright championship, as Richmond takes the title by virtue of a tiebreaker due to defeating Loyola earlier in January.

Milestones a plenty tonight

Today’s game was filled with poetic moments, as Braden Norris recorded his 500th career assist as a Rambler, sitting fourth all time on the Ramblers’ program list. Norris has been with the team since 2019, and capped off his final home game with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Also joining the party was freshman Miles Rubin, who tied the program’s single-season block record in the previous game. Rubin claimed sole possession of the record in thunderous fashion, with six blocks to go along with 10 points and four rebounds.

Rebounds keep rolling in

It was another season high to go along with the records, as the Ramblers collected 42 rebounds as a team, their fifth time reaching the 40-rebound plateau against NCAA opponents. The Ramblers proceeded to set their season-high total of offensive rebounds, taking an absurd 18 boards in the offensive zone.

Dame Adelekun made a statement in his final game in Gentile Arena, locking in his second double-double of the season, leading all scorers with both 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Ramblers now set their sights on the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn, with their first game set for Thursday at 4 p.m. on USA Network.