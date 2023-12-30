No. 6 Georgia historically crushes No. 5 Florida State 63-3 in 2023 Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates next to Shyheim Brown #38 of the Florida State Seminoles in the third quarter during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

This was supposed to be a close Orange Bowl. But once it became known the Seminoles would be without 20-plus players, it would've taken a miracle for a narrow scoreboard.

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs completely crushed No. 5 Florida State 63-3 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Saturday. It was the largest margin of victory in a bowl game, with Georgia breaking its own record.

Despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship without injured starting quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles did not get picked as one of the four CFP teams vying for the national title.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Along with Travis, they had 20-plus players opting out of the Orange Bowl for various reasons. Star wideout Keon Coleman did not play due to declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, with other names including DB Akeem Dent, RB Trey Benson and OL Jared Verse, among others.

The Bulldogs were led by starting quarterback Carson Beck, the junior who took over Stetson Bennett's job after the program won consecutive national titles in 2021 and 2022. Beck didn't need to do much with his defense hoarding turnovers, completing 13 of 18 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Gunner Stockton got a run to close the game out, completing six of 10 passes for 96 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Kendall Milton ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries while wide receiver Ladd McConkey turned a failed fake pass into a 27-yard touchdown scramble.

MCCONKEY TO THE HOUSE 🔥



The Dawgs are rolling 🐶 pic.twitter.com/d5yMA3B6av — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2023

Freshman Brock Glenn got the start for Florida State but it was a night to forget, as he completed just nine of 26 passes for 139 yards, no touchdowns and two picks. Glenn also lost a fumble as Georgia forced four turnovers.

Georgia did not score on its first drive but led 7-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs then outscored the Seminoles 35-3 in just the second quarter alone that essentially ended the game at halftime. Georgia accumulated 673 total yards to just 209 for Florida State. It was a commanding rout whichever way you analyzed it.

The Bulldogs routed TCU 65-7 in the national title game last season, so they've become accustomed to blowouts to end the year. The Seminoles, however, will hope their season-long work gets rewarded in 2024.