The 2024 WNBA season is almost here, and all eyes are on Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa sensation was the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft following a historic collegiate career. Now alongside a fellow No. 1 WNBA draft pick in Aliyah Boston, Clark is getting ready to compete against the best women’s basketball players in the world.

Clark is poised to have one of the most riveting rookie seasons in league history, but just how successful will she and the Fever be?

From 3-pointers to individual awards to a potential playoff berth, here’s a look at what oddsmakers are expecting heading into Clark’s rookie campaign (all odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook).

Caitlin Clark to record 1+ made 3-pointer in every 2024 WNBA regular season game (must play 28+ games)

+100

Clark hit a 3-pointer in 138 of the 139 games she played at Iowa. The lone game in which she did not sink a 3 came on Jan. 13, 2022, when she went 0-for-6 from deep in a win at Purdue.

Caitlin Clark to record 130+ 3-pointers in the 2024 WNBA regular season

-140

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu set the WNBA single-season record with 128 3-pointers in 2023, and oddsmakers predict Clark will exceed that mark in her first year with the Fever.

Caitlin Clark to record 10+ made 3-pointers in any 2024 WNBA regular season game

+700

Clark’s career-high for 3-pointers in a game at Iowa was nine. She reached nine triples four times in her collegiate career, including an Elite Eight victory over LSU in March Madness this past spring.

Caitlin Clark to be named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

-700

Clark is the overwhelming favorite to earn WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, but that’s not the only season-long award where she could be a contender.

Caitlin Clark 2024 WNBA MVP odds

+1100

A rookie winning WNBA MVP is rare but not unheard of. The recently retired Candace Parker is the only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

Indiana Fever to make the playoffs

Yes: -280

No: +200

The Fever own the WNBA’s longest active playoff drought, as they have not reached the postseason since 2016. With Clark and Boston leading the charge, oddsmakers expect Indiana to break that streak and become one of the eight playoff teams in 2024.

Indiana Fever to win 2024 WNBA Finals

+3000

Thinking even bigger, the Fever are tied with the Phoenix Mercury for the sixth-best WNBA championship odds. The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces are at the top with +100 odds, followed by the Liberty (+240), Connecticut Sun (+1200), Seattle Storm (+1200) and Dallas Wings (+2500).