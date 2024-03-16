‘Cant say thank you enough:' Justin Fields post farewell message to Chicago following trade

Find the latest coverage on Justin Fields' trade from NBC Sports Chicago here.

Justin Fields issued a heartfelt goodbye message to Chicagoans on Saturday shortly after the quarterback was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears traded Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Minutes after the trade was revealed, the quarterback posted a message on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. He thanked the city of Chicago, the Bears' organization and his fellow teammates.

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," he said, in part. "...But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success..."

Fields ended the post saying he's "ready for this next chapter!"

The 25-year-old quarterback, who played three seasons in Chicago, has been rumored to be traded for most of the offseason.

During his tenure in Chicago, Fields racked up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up to acquire him out of Ohio State.