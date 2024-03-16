Justin Fields pens heartfelt goodbye to Chicago on social media

Justin Fields' time in Chicago ended on Saturday when the Bears traded him to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock.

Shortly after the trade, Fields took to X to pen a heartfelt goodbye to the city of Chicago, the fans, the organization and his teammates. Here's what he wrote.

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," Fields wrote on X. "Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!"

Fields has been rumored to be traded for most of the offseason. Most believe the Bears will use the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to draft USC's Caleb Williams. That will happen now since the Bears have traded Fields.

Initial reports suggested the Bears could yield as much as a second-round pick for Fields. Unfortunately, free agency hampered his value, as several quarterbacks signed with the spots that resounded most with Fields. Russell Wilson was one of those quarterbacks, signing with the Steelers.

Fields will become the backup in Pittsburgh behind Wilson, according to several reports. For the Bears' pick they received from the Steelers to turn from a sixth-rounder into a fourth-rounder in 2025, he would need to defy the odds and play 51% of snaps for the team during the 2024 season.

Fields played three seasons in Chicago, racking up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up in the draft to acquire him out of Ohio State.

