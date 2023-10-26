From Patrick Mahomes to LeBron James, these 20 athletes are sports team owners

It’s a great time to be a professional athlete.

With revenue booming in sports, players are using their earnings to reinvest in other leagues by becoming minority owners for different teams.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the latest star to join an ownership group, purchasing a stake in the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Aside from Garrett, here are 20 current and former athletes who own professional teams:

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Royals (MLB), Sporting Kansas City (MLS), Kansas City Current (NWSL), Alpine F1 Team (F1)

The reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP has a wide-ranging portfolio. He has planted his flag in Kansas City, joining ownership groups for the MLB, MLS and NWSL teams in the city. The Chiefs’ quarterback most recently joined Alpine F1 Team as an investor alongside Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy and Ryan Reynolds.

LeBron James: Boston Red Sox (MLB), Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), Liverpool FC (EPL), RFK Racing (NASCAR)

James, 38, is already set up well for his post-playing career. The 19-time NBA All-Star joined Fenway Sports Group as a partner in 2021, which in turn made him a part-owner of FSG’s ventures in baseball, hockey, soccer and stock car racing.

Michael Jordan: Charlotte Hornets (NBA), 23XI Racing (NASCAR)

In 2006, Jordan became a minority owner in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets (then Bobcats). He became the Hornets’ majority owner in 2010 before selling his majority stake in 2023, while maintaining a minority share. Elsewhere, His Airness debuted as a NASCAR team owner in 2021 and has since become a mainstay at race tracks supporting his two cars.

Magic Johnson: Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Washington Commanders (NFL), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS)

Johnson is one of the faces of sports in Los Angeles after starring for the Lakers. Now, he co-owns the MLB’s Dodgers, WNBA’s Sparks and MLS’s LAFC. In 2023, the five-time NBA champion invested $240 million in a group led by Josh Harris to purchase the Washington Commanders.

Tom Brady: Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), Birmingham City FC (EFL Championship)

Since retiring after the 2022 NFL season, Brady has quickly built his portfolio. He partnered with Mark Davis to become a minority owner in the Las Vegas Aces, who subsequently won their second straight WNBA title. He also became a minority owner and chairman of Birmingham City FC, which is currently one level below the Premier League. Brady is also set to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders once other NFL owners approve of the deal.

Serena Williams: Miami Dolphins (NFL), Angel City FC (NWSL)

The recently-retired Williams has owned a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins with her sister Venus since 2009. In 2020, she was announced as part of a massive investment group in a new NWSL team, Angel City FC. Other athletes involved with the women’s soccer club include Candace Parker, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy and Billie Jean King, among others.

Kevin Durant: Philadelphia Union (MLS), NJ/NY Gotham FC (NWSL)

KD is all-in on soccer in the U.S. He bought a 5% stake in the Philadelphia Union in 2020, then joined Gotham FC in 2022 as an investor. The NWSL franchise, like Angel City FC, has a number of big name investors: Durant, Sue Bird, Carli Lloyd and Eli Manning, among others.

Alex Rodriguez: Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA), Minnesota Lynx (WNBA)

Rodriguez and Marc Lore are in the process of becoming majority owners of Minneapolis’ professional basketball teams. They currently own 40% of the clubs. This came after an unsuccessful attempt to buy the MLB’s New York Mets.

Aaron Rodgers: Milwaukee Bucks (NBA)

Even though he no longer plays in Wisconsin, Rodgers is still connected to the state. In 2018, he purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Milwaukee Brewers (MLB)

While Rodgers owns part of the Bucks, the Bucks’ biggest star owns part of the Brewers. Antetokounmpo joined the Brewers’ ownership group in 2021.

David Beckham: Inter Miami CF (MLS)

The retired English soccer star has grown the sport in America since signing with the LA Galaxy back in 2007. Beckham, along with Jorge and Jose Mas, founded Inter Miami CF in 2018 and made major headlines by signing Lionel Messi in 2023.

Dwayne Wade: Utah Jazz (NBA)

Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz in 2021, joining new team owner Ryan Smith. The Hall of Famer has attended a number of games in Salt Lake City since the purchase.

James Harden and Oscar De La Hoya: Houston Dynamo (MLS), Houston Dash (NWSL)

Now this is an unlikely duo. Harden, an NBA MVP and De La Hoya, a world champion boxer, joined these ownership groups at different times. Harden joined in 2019, while De La Hoya has been involved since 2007.

Marshawn Lynch: Seattle Kraken (NHL)

The newest NHL franchise has a pair of iconic Seattle minority owners. Lynch, a former Seattle Seahawks running back, and musician Macklemore were announced as minority owners in 2022 following the Kraken’s debut season.

Naomi Osaka: North Carolina Courage (NWSL)

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, is another celebrity owner in the NWSL. The Japanese tennis star joined the North Carolina Courage’s ownership group in 2021.

J.J. Watt: Burnley FC (EPL)

A few months after retiring from the NFL, Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai became minority owners of Burnley FC. The club received a promotion to the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Mario Lemieux: Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)

Two years after retiring as a Penguin, Lemieux bought the club in 1999. He served as their principal owner, and returned to the ice as a player from 2000-2005, before selling his majority stake to Fenway Sports Group in 2021. Lemieux still retains minority ownership in the club.

Steve Nash: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS)

While still playing in the NBA in 2011, Nash joined a group of investors to establish the MLS club in his native British Columbia. He still holds a role with the club, which has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs six times in its history.

Warrick Dunn: Atlanta Falcons (NFL)

Dunn, a 12-year veteran NFL running back, purchased a minority stake in the Atlanta Falcons in 2009 -- one year after he retired.