NASCAR renews media rights deal with NBC and FOX, adds Amazon and TNT for 2025

A graphic showing NASCAR’s new media rights agreements partners with FOX, NBC, Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery is seen at the Music City Center on Nov. 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

Changes are coming to NASCAR broadcasts in 2025.

FOX Sports and NBC Sports, which have split broadcasting duties for the 38-race Cup Series schedule since 2015, will be joined by two new companies: Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery. The four outlets will each get a portion of the schedule, with 14 races for FOX, five for Amazon, five for Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT and Max) and 14 for NBC.

NASCAR announced details of its new media rights deal, which runs from 2025 through 2031, in a press conference Wednesday. That contract, plus its previously announced deal with The CW for the second-tier Xfinity Series, is reportedly worth $7.7 billion -- about a 40% increase over NASCAR’s current deals, according to Sports Business Journal.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

FOX Sports will air the first 14 races of the season, which includes the Daytona 500. Five races will be on FOX and nine races will be on FS1.

The next five races will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video, marking the first time that NASCAR’s premier events will be exclusively streamed. This comes after Prime Video entered the sports broadcasting world with "Thursday Night Football," which it began exclusively streaming in 2022.

After five races on Prime Video, TNT will take over for the next five races. Those events will be simulcast on TNT and the B/R Sports tier on the Max streaming service.

To conclude the season, NBC Sports will air the final 14 races -- 10 on USA Network and four on NBC. Those races include the entire NASCAR playoffs and season-ending championship race.

NASCAR also announced that all practice and qualifying sessions for the 38-race Cup Series schedule will be given to its two new partners. Prime Video will carry those events from the start of the season through the end of its five-race stint (with the exception of the Busch Light Clash, Daytona 500 and All-Star Race, which will be on FOX). Practice and qualifying for the final 19 races will stream on Max and air on truTV.

NASCAR previously announced that the CW Network will take over as the sole broadcast partner for the Xfinity Series starting in 2025. That deal, worth a reported $115 million a year, also runs through 2031. The third-tier Truck Series will continue to air exclusively on FOX Sports, as it has since 2015.