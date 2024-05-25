Pete Crow-Armstrong launches mammoth home run after being thrown at twice earlier in at-bat

It hasn't even been a week since Pete Crow-Armstrong was sent back to Triple-A Iowa, and the 22-year-old phenom seems to have picked up right where he left off.

Facing a 10-year MLB veteran in Wily Peralta, PCA was dealt two pitches that nearly hit him during his 4th inning at-bat, including a 91 mile-per-hour offering that nearly missed hitting Crow-Armstrong in the head.

After warnings were issued to both dugouts, Crow-Armstrong showed he wasn't the slightest bit fazed by having to duck just moments earlier.

Tonight's @IowaCubs game just gave us the very definition of poetic justice.



Wily Peralta throws behind Pete Crow-Armstrong on consecutive pitches, Marty Pevey gets tossed defending his player, and then PCA hits the next pitch a million feet.



What a moment at Principal Park. pic.twitter.com/UqKB7FpDT7 — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) May 25, 2024

In 23 games with the I-Cubs in 2024, PCA is hitting .265/.308/.551 with five home runs and eight stolen bases, in addition to nine doubles and two triples.

With 23 games at the big league level in 2024 as well, Crow-Armstrong is destined to find himself back at Wrigley Field in the near future.

