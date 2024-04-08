White Sox, Guardians celebrate ‘Total Eclipse at the Park'

The Cleveland Guardians moved the start time of their home opener back because of Monday’s total eclipse, and fans and players alike were treated to quite the spectacle.

The Guardians and Chicago White Sox opened a series at Progressive Field on Monday, but they were forced to wait as a rare celestial show took place in the skies over the ballpark.

Fortunately for all of us, cameras were rolling in center field, and captured an incredible timelapse of the proceedings.

Some White Sox players and coaches also took the opportunity to watch the eclipse unfold, wearing protective glasses before the eclipse reached totality on Monday afternoon.

First pitch was moved back to 4:10 p.m. Eastern time to allow fans to watch the eclipse unfold, and following that they were treated to the Guardians’ first home game of the season. Cleveland is one of baseball’s hottest teams, winning seven of their first nine games and posting a remarkable run differential of plus-32 in the early going.

