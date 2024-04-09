Golf isn't the only sport (besides baseball) coming to Wrigley Field this summer.

The Chicago Red Stars, Chicago's professional women's soccer club, will take over the Friendly Confines with a match in June against Bay FC.

According to the team, its the first National Women's Soccer League match to be played at the iconic Chicago landmark.

Got some Marquee-worthy news for you...



‼️ The Red Stars are taking over Wrigley Field ‼️

Our match vs Bay FC is moving to the Friendly Confines! Make history #WithTheStars June 8 at 6:30 PM CT as we become the first pro women's soccer team to play at Wrigley Field 🤩



More ⬇️ — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) April 9, 2024

“Playing at Wrigley Field will be the event that fans of the Red Stars, Cubs and Chicago sports won’t want to miss,” Chicago Red Stars President Karen Leetzow said in an announcement. “On behalf of the Red Stars, I’d like to thank the Cubs for inviting us to Wrigley Field and giving these elite athletes the stage they deserve. We look forward to representing our great city and showing Chicago fans and the country how talented this club is and the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and in Chicago’s backyard.”

The announcement went on to say that the game is part of an effort to make women's professional soccer "more accessible to sports fans in Chicago."

“Wrigley Field is one of the most iconic sports venues in the country," Red Stars team captain, Alyssa Naeher said in the announcement. "This is a unique opportunity for us to bring further visibility to our team and women’s soccer."

The currently undefeated Chicago Red Stars will take on Bay FC, the Bay Area's newest women's professional soccer franchise, at 6:30 p.m. on June 8. Presale tickets begin at 10 a.m. April 11. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. April 17, according to organizers.

The Chicago Red Stars have played most of their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview. Prior to that, the club played at Benedictine University in Lisle from 2013 to 2015, the team said.