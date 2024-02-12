Super Bowl 58 is done. Time to start thinking about Super Bowl 59. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas certainly have, and already released odds for next year’s champion. As it turns out, they’re much more bullish on the Bears this year than they were in 2023.

A quick look at early futures markets has the Bears at +3000 (a $100 bet wins $3000) to win next year’s Super Bowl. That places them right in the middle of the pack, tied for the 14th-shortest odds in the NFL along with the Jaguars.

If we’re using Super Bowl futures as a way to project division standings, then Vegas also predicts the Bears will be the third best team in the NFC North. The Lions lead the way with +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl. The Packers trail them at +2000 and the Vikings have the longest odds of the bunch at +5500.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

At this point last year, Vegas gave the Bears +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl. That was tied for second-longest in the NFL along with the Cardinals and Colts. The Texans had the worst odds at +10000.

The odds bump is an indication that Vegas believes the Bears are legitimately improved with an ascending defense and the opportunity to reshape their offense– either with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, or a haul of picks from trading back in the draft. It’s worth noting odds are also made partly based on expected bettor behavior, not entirely on analysis projecting the outcomes of the season.

This number will move one way or another depending on what the Bears do in free agency and in the draft, but for now it seems Vegas expects the Bears to continue their climb out of the NFL’s basement.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.