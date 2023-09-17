Bears vs. Bucs inactives: D'Onta Foreman scratch should mean more work for Roschon Johnson

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Bears split snaps evenly between their three running backs during the Week 1 loss, with rookie running back Roschon Johnson taking over late during garbage time.

The Bears loved Johnson's effort, attention to detail, and physicality. The rookie's work against the Packers appears to have earned him a bigger share of the workload, with the Bears making running back D'Onta Foreman a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foreman carried the ball five times for 16 yards in the loss to the Packers. With Foreman inactive, Johnson and Khalil Herbert should evenly split the reps Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bears will also be without starting right guard Nate Davis on Sunday. Davis did not travel with the team Saturday for personal reasons. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that Davis suffered a death in the family Saturday, and he has been dealing with that situation throughout the summer.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, whose effort in the Week 1 loss drew heavy criticism, is active for Sunday's game. While head coach Matt Eberflus opened the door to make Claypool a healthy scratch early in the week, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said Thursday that Claypool took the normal amount of first-team reps in practice and would play.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who was inactive in Week 1, is active and will play Sunday.

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game in Tampa:

After falling on their face against the Packers, the Bears face an early gut-check moment Sunday in Tampa Bay. With the Kansas City Chiefs looming in Week 3, a loss Sunday in Tampa would put them in a hole that might be hard to escape.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.