Bears coach reflects on top moments from Robbie Gould's historic career

Robbie Gould announced his retirement on Thursday, leading many to reflect on his historic Bears career. Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower had the unique experience of working with Gould both with the Bears for a few months in 2016, and with the 49ers from 2017-2021. Hightower spoke glowingly about his former player.

“Great competitor,” Hightower said. “Clutch in big moments when we needed him to be. Consistent, you know?

“Everybody knows he’s the all-time Bears leading scorer and means a lot to the city of Chicago. And just want to congratulate him on a hell of a career.”

When asked what made Gould so great, Hightower didn’t mention anything physical about his leg or his technique. He said it was how he approached the game.

“Most of the really, really good ones have the mental toughness and the mental fortitude to persevere through a lot of different things… Robbie was that way.”

Gould emerged as a Bears legend thanks to a tryout with the team in 2005. He ended up playing 11 seasons in Chicago and still ranks as the team’s all-time leading scorer with 1,207 points.

Gould was named a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2006 when he led the league with 32 made field goals. He hit 88.9% of his kicks that year and went a perfect 47-47 on extra point tries.

His leg was responsible for several Bears wins, including thrillers like his 49-yarder in overtime to beat the Seahawks in the divisional round of the 2006 playoffs.

Hightower wasn’t with the Bears for that walkoff win, but experienced another thanks to Gould in the 2021 playoffs when he hit a field goal as time expired to beat the Packers and send the Niners to the NFC Championship Game.

"Anytime you beat Green Bay, I'm all for it,” Hightower said. “It was just a special moment. It was a special moment. It's one that those guys on that team will cherish and it's something that I'm hoping as we continue to build something really special here, that we can have a moment like that. And Bears fans and everybody here can experience that as well. That's why we come to work every day, is for moments like that."

Gould’s 85.4% field goal percentage ranks second in Bears history, behind only Cairo Santos’ 90.2% hit rate. His career 86.46% field goal percentage ranks ninth in NFL history.

