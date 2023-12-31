Bears defensive star injured, questionable to return vs. Falcons

Jaylon Johnson is officially questionable to return to Sunday’s Bears vs. Falcons game with a shoulder injury. Johnson hurt himself in the second quarter and checked himself out of the game. He did not return to the field when play resumed in the third quarter.

With Johnson out, the Bears went to rookie cornerback Terell Smith to play opposite fellow rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

If Johnson misses extended time, it would be a huge loss for the Bears defense. He’s been one of the top coverage cornerbacks in the league and has four interceptions on the season.

