Bears explain how offense may change when Justin Fields returns

Over the past month the Bears have developed an identity, and a script to follow to win. Run the ball well, stop the run on defense and don’t turn the ball over. It’s resulted in two wins in their last four games and it’s all happened with Justin Fields on the bench. But now that Fields seems to be getting closer and closer to playing again, the Bears might send that script back for some rewrites.

When Fields dislocated his thumb against the Vikings in Week 6 and rookie Tyson Bagent took over, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had to make some changes. The Bears don’t have a situation where the backup quarterback fits the same mold as the starter. Bagent’s strengths and weaknesses are different from Fields’. Bagent thrives when he can make a timing pass in rhythm. Fields thrives when things break down and he can improvise. Bagent goes through his progressions quickly and reliably takes check downs when that’s what the defense gives him. Fields attacks defenses with a great deep ball and elite scrambling ability.

Both quarterbacks have shown they can do what it takes to win a game, but what it takes to win with each guy is different. The Bears recognize that.

“The offense is going to be what it is based on the talents that we have available to us,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “When there's an injury at receiver or running back you kind of tailor your offense to that. It's no different than the quarterback. You know we're going to tailor it a little bit for Justin and to fit his style.”

Eberflus even shared a few details of how the team will tailor things for Fields again.

“We're going to bring back the quarterback run and the keepers, we're going to bring back the different things that we've done and that were effective.”

Those extra things could be more deep throws to stress defenses vertically and more RPO concepts to take advantage of Fields’ dual threat capabilities.

“There’s a lot of things he really brings to the table,” Eberflus said.

The Bears are also looking forward to having a more experienced quarterback under center. Eberflus praised Bagent for being able to absorb as much information as he did to start the last four games, but Bagent understandably made some rookie mistakes. Several times opposing defenses were able to confuse Bagent with zone looks to bait him into throwing interceptions. That’s not necessarily a slight on Bagent. All rookie quarterbacks go through growing pains like that, and those are things teams with rookie QBs need to live with at times.

So, yes, the Bears appreciate what Bagent did over the past month, but, no, there is no quarterback controversy.

“When (Fields) is healthy, he’ll be back,” Eberflus said. “He’s our starter.”

