Bears injury updates: Latest on Roschon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker and more

The biggest Bears injury update of the day was the news that the team is already considering Justin Fields doubtful to play against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Head coach Matt Eberflus said there was no change to Fields’ status on Monday and that Tyson Bagent will continue to work as the team’s starting quarterback until he’s healthy.

Beyond that, Eberflus shared a heap of other important injury updates.

Let’s start up front, with the offensive line that’s charged with protecting whoever plays quarterback. Starting right guard Nate Davis will not practice this week as he works through an ankle injury. Davis is considered week-to-week. The Bears moved Teven Jenkins back to right guard against the Raiders with Davis on the shelf, put Cody Whitehair back at left guard where he started the first four games of the season and promoted Lucas Patrick to starting center. The group played well on Sunday, so the team will likely run that combo back against the Chargers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The team has been without starting left tackle Braxton Jones for the past five games due to a neck injury, but Eberflus hinted he could be designated to return this Wednesday. That means Jones will be able to begin practicing again, and the Bears will then have 21 days to either put him back on the active roster or shut him down for the rest of the year. Larry Borom has taken over at left tackle in the meantime and has been the least efficient pass blocker on the team working in relief, per PFF. According to their metrics, Borom has given up 19 pressures in 167 opportunities. He’s the only Bears offensive lineman with a pressure-allowed rate over 10%.

Roschon Johnson could also return to practice soon. The rookie running back missed the last two games with a concussion.

“He's got another hurdle that he has to clear but it looks real positive and that looks good for Wednesday,” Eberflus said.

Johnson entered the season as the No. 3 running back, but quickly worked up to the primary change-of-pace rusher working behind Khalil Herbert. The Bears have had to rely on D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans as the top two rushers over their past two games with Johnson in the concussion protocol and Herbert on IR with an ankle injury. Both Foreman and Evans have played well in relief, and Foreman exploded for three touchdowns in Week 7. If Johnson can re-enter the mix it will make a team strength even stronger and bolster the special teams units.

Finally, Jaquan Brisker avoided a serious head injury when he hurt himself defending a two-point conversion against the Raiders. Brisker had to leave the game and was evaluated for a concussion, but he cleared that check.

“We're all set with him going from the game,” Eberflus said.

The Bears will release their first full injury report of the week on Wednesday.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.