Bears fans left disappointed after Week 1 loss to Jordan Love, Packers

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem for Green Bay. But there were several problems for Chicago.

The Bears dropped their Week 1 game at home to the Packers 38-20 with Jordan Love getting off to a solid start in his debut.

Love, who hadn't yet played in the NFL since being drafted by Green Bay with the No. 26 overall pick in 2020, completed 15-for-27 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no picks while averaging 9.1 yards a throw.

Justin Fields had a opener to forget, as he recorded 216 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 24-for-37 passing (5.8 average). The lone interception resulted in a pick-six for Green Bay as the Packers looked more composed and efficient on a day where Chicago hoped to be just that.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the Bears' loss, their ninth straight vs. Green Bay:

Bears fans dreaming about Jordan Love and the Packers tonight pic.twitter.com/7KMDZzivij — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 10, 2023

Packers 38, Bears 14



Fans heading for the exits here in Chicago with more than 12 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/87KnZsQglQ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 10, 2023

Career games with 200+ passing yards and 3+ passing TDs



Jordan Love - 1

Justin Fields - 0 — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 10, 2023

The only issue with Justin Fields is that he just doesn’t seem to be a particularly good football player — karan (@905Kar) September 10, 2023

David Bakhtiari bowing to the Bears faithful after that pick six. pic.twitter.com/i6JI85O9G0 — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) September 10, 2023

An offseason of optimism led to Sunday where the Bears fell flat on their face against the Packers.



The “new era” of the rivalry looked a lot like the old era.



Quick observations from a season-opening flop: https://t.co/cJ3asP4iAz — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 10, 2023

Rasul Douglas: “30 years, another 30 years, about to be another 30 years.” #Packers open with a big 38-20 win over the #Bears pic.twitter.com/a6s94RlAne — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 10, 2023

Bears fans look at me pic.twitter.com/5UDNDGR0IX — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 10, 2023

Fields and Co. will look to bounce back in Week 2 when they head to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who opened the season with a 20-17 road win against the Minnesota Vikings.