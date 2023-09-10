Trending
Chicago Bears

Bears fans left disappointed after Week 1 loss to Jordan Love, Packers

Love in his debut outplayed Justin Fields en route to a Week 1 win at Soldier Field

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

No Aaron Rodgers, no problem for Green Bay. But there were several problems for Chicago.

The Bears dropped their Week 1 game at home to the Packers 38-20 with Jordan Love getting off to a solid start in his debut.

Love, who hadn't yet played in the NFL since being drafted by Green Bay with the No. 26 overall pick in 2020, completed 15-for-27 passes for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no picks while averaging 9.1 yards a throw.

Justin Fields had a opener to forget, as he recorded 216 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 24-for-37 passing (5.8 average). The lone interception resulted in a pick-six for Green Bay as the Packers looked more composed and efficient on a day where Chicago hoped to be just that.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the Bears' loss, their ninth straight vs. Green Bay:

NFL

Justin Fields

‘It sucks:' Bears blame themselves after blowout loss to Packers

Lance Briggs

Lance Briggs calls for Bears coaches to take accountability for mistakes vs. Packers

Fields and Co. will look to bounce back in Week 2 when they head to Tampa Bay to face Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who opened the season with a 20-17 road win against the Minnesota Vikings.

This article tagged under:

Chicago BearsNFLGreen Bay Packers
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us