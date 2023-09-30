Bears haven't won a game since Elon Musk bought Twitter (X)

The Bears are knees deep in a 13-game losing streak.

It's the longest active NFL losing streak and the longest skid in Bears franchise history. It's not the longest streak in NFL history; it's not close, either. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 26 games in a row in the 1970s.

But, to emphasize the degree of this losing streak, may I present to you a harrowing graphic.

have u won a game since elon musk

bought twitter pic.twitter.com/8OL2QcFp1O — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) September 20, 2023

It's true.

Elon Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter --- now 'X' --- on Oct. 27, 2022. The Bears' last win was against the New England Patriots on Oct. 24, 2022.

It's the "Musk Curse" --- if you will --- for the Bears. They're the only team in major sports to have not won a game in that time frame.

This weekend presents the best opportunity the Bears will get to win a game. They face off against the Denver Broncos at home, who are also winless this season. Last week, the Broncos allowed the Dolphins to score 70 points --- three points from an NFL record --- against them.

Can the Bears snap this losing streak and earn a win under Musk's direction?

