Bears head coach Matt Eberflus expected to return in 2024: reports

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to return for the 2024 season, according to a new report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Gameday Kickoff.

"I would be surprised as of right now if Matt Eberflus was not back for the Chicago Bears," Rapoport reported on television. "They've looked much better... They certainly seem to be headed in the right direction... I hear nothing but positive vibes from Chicago."

Specifically, Ian Rapoport said, "I would be surprised as of right now if Matt Eberflus was not back for the Chicago Bears. They've looked much better... They certainly seem to be headed in the right direction... I hear nothing but positive vibes from Chicago." https://t.co/e7jwTADxVg pic.twitter.com/2wa2V25VWl — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) December 31, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It's true. The Bears have been much better recently. They've won four of their last five games. And, more importantly, Eberflus' main priority --- the defense --- is looking spectacular.

The Bears now own the No. 23 defense in the NFL. On the surface, that doesn't appear to say much. But the Bears started this season at the bottom and have since climbed defensively. The Bears also rank 12th in the NFL in turnovers, averaging 1.5 takeaways per game.

Speculation rose about Eberflus' status this season after some tumultuous items appeared. The Bears' defensive coordinator, and Eberflus' hire --- Alan Williams --- unexpectedly resigned from the team. He cited health and personal reasons for his departure. Admittedly, his untimely departure felt different than most.

Later, the Bears fired running backs coach David Walker because he didn't meet the team's "cultural standards," according to the Bears. The Bears later replaced Walker's position with Omar Young.

The Chase Claypool experiment was another failed bullet point on Eberflus' (and Ryan Poles') résumé. Claypool failed to create any productive on-field action for the Bears. The Bears eventually asked him to remain away from the team while they found a trade partner for him. They traded him to the Dolphins earlier this season.

There are several other examples to point to. The Bears' habit of blowing late-game leads falls on the head coach. The team, as a whole, hasn't performed well. They're 6-9 this season with two games left. How they finish the season will certainly exemplify how much effort they use under Eberflus' coaching.

Eberflus' return, while expected, doesn't keep from raising more questions. Will offensive coordinator Luke Getsy return next season? His performance is arguably more questionable than Eberflus', especially with the lack of development from Justin Fields.

Will the Bears also bring in a new defensive coordinator? Eberflus took over defensive play-calling after Williams' departure, which has worked smoothly for the Bears. But Eberflus will certainly need a helping hand so he can focus on head coaching duties.

Who will do the hiring for the Bears coaching staff if changes are made? Eberflus' staff is down three men this season. Should Eberflus have a total say in who joins his staff?

Either way, it doesn't appear there is any need to speculate upon the interest of Jim Harbaugh, Ben Johnson or any other head coaching candidate whose name was attached to the Bears.

Eberflus seemingly will be back for a third season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.