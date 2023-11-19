Bears injuries: Lucas Patrick, D'Onta Foreman banged up vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears are down a couple of key contributors on offense, with center Lucas Patrick and running back D’Onta Foreman both suffering injuries.

Patrick took a huge hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game on a play that had been blown dead, and was taken to the sidelines by trainers.

As the second half got underway, he was ruled doubtful to return with a back injury. He was replaced by Dan Feeney, with Cody Whitehair benched as the team’s center for the contest.

Foreman suffered an injury during the Bears’ first drive of the third quarter. After being tackled on a 13-yard run by Aidan Hutchinson, Foreman left the field with assistance from a trainer and headed to the blue medical tent.

The team said that he is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

