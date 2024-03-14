Bears welcome Simone Biles to Chicago with special birthday message

The Chicago Bears are welcoming their new star athlete with open arms.

No, not Caleb Williams. We're talking about the greatest American gymnast in history, Simone Biles, who happens to be married to newly-signed Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Owens reportedly inked a contract with the Bears worth $4.5 million over two years this week — the perfect Birthday gift for Biles, who turned 27 on Wednesday. The four-time Olympic gold medalist took to social media Tuesday to share her excitement about moving to Chicago.

also I just love the city of Chicago — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

pizza & hotdogs

F YEAH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

The Bears responded Wednesday with a "Happy Birthday" message for their new famous fan.

Happy birthday to the newest Bears fan, @Simone_Biles! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LLNyYtZquk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 14, 2024

With 30 World Championship medals (23 gold including six all-around titles), Biles is widely considered to be one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time. Her seven Olympic medals ties Shannon Miller for the most ever by an American gymnast. The reigning all-around world champion, Biles is gearing up to compete in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

