Caleb Williams will be in Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Along with Williams, Terrion Arnold, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr., JC Latham, Laiatu Latu, Drake Maye, Quinyon Mitchell, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Darius Robinson, Brian Thomas Jr. and Dallas Turner will be at the draft.

On April 25, the first round of the NFL Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

Of course, the Bears are expected to take Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Should they do so, Roger Goodell will announce his name and Williams will take the stage to don the Bears draft hat and hold up his future jersey.

