Check out the Chicago Bears draft hat for the 2024 NFL draft

For players that will hear "... the Chicago Bears select ..." at the 2024 NFL draft, they'll don a new draft hat.

Here's what the Chicago Bears 2024 NFL draft hats look like.

Bears draft hat pic.twitter.com/UPTXpPBZHJ — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 25, 2024

The #Bears 2024 NFL Draft Hats have arrived 👀



🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ei86UrgvKP — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 26, 2024

It's a black hat with the Bears' primary "Bear" logo on the front. On the side, it's a bear jumping out of the state of Illinois under "Da Bears" slogan.

At this point, the Bears have just four draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft. They have the No. 1, 9, 75 and 122. Who will don the Bears draft hat at the end of April? It might be time to start photoshopping Caleb Williams wearing one of those hats.

