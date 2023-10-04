This season, compared to past others, feels like a film heavy year for the Bears and its fans.

All the pundits and outsiders are trying to answer the same question --- who's to blame for this monstrosity of a Bears season? The tape doesn't lie.

Check out this interesting film breakdown of Jaquan Brisker on TikTok, which should help shed some light on the sophomore safety and his valuable contributions to the Bears' secondary.

Brisker's been a diamond in the rough this season injected in the second-worst defense in the NFL.

All the skills he showcased last year are still there. His ball hawk ability, his speed and tenacity, and his rare ability --- as a safety --- to effectively rush the passer. Remember, he led the Bears in sacks last season, recording four on the season.

Against the Broncos, Brisker displayed all the aforementioned attributes. He has a knack for finding the ball and getting to the ball carrier. Seems his missed tackle on one of Denver's rushing touchdowns was a drawback, however.

Though, I'd be remiss not to mention his bull rush through a tight end, then jumping over a running back to force Russell Wilson out of the pocket to throw the ball away. Incredible.

With the defensive backs depleted due to injury (Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson), Brisker's held down the fort in some capacity. Unfortunately, he's questionable for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders with a hamstring injury.

