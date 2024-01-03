DJ Moore isn't content with missing out on the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl.

The Bears wide receiver took to Twitter (X) to share his feelings on being snubbed.

Other Bears players shared their frustrations about not being selected.

Bro what, lol — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) January 4, 2024

I can’t believe my eyes — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) January 4, 2024

Moore, 26, has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod in his career. And if there was ever a season Moore should receive the nod, it's this season.

The Bears wide receiver has 1,300 yards (7th in NFL) to his name, eight touchdowns (8th in NFL), 92 receptions (16th in NFL) and 506 yards after catch (11th in NFL). This season easily marks the best of his career.

A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, CeeDee Lamb and rookie Puca Nakua earned the NFC's Pro Bowl nod over Moore.

Nauka and Evans are likely the closest players questionable to earn the honors over Moore. Although, Nakua has the fourth-most yards in the NFL (1,445 yards) and Evans has an NFL-leading 13 touchdowns to his name. Both the Rams and Buccaneers are also in the NFC playoff picture.

On the bright side, the Bears had two players earn Pro Bowl honors this season. Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson both earned the nod to head to Orlando for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl. The Bears surprised each player with the news of their Pro Bowl status, too.

The Bears traded for Sweat, 27, from the Washington Commanders ahead of the NFL trade deadline. They sent a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Commanders in return.

Sweat has been performing phenomenally with the Bears since coming to Chicago this season. He has 6.5 sacks and 32 combined tackles in eight games. He leads both the Bears and Commanders (6) in sacks this season.

This is Sweat's first Pro Bowl nod. He is a designated starter for the NFC.

"I am honored to be selected to my first Pro Bowl and to represent the great city of Chicago," Sweat said to Larry Meyer. "What makes this honor special is that the fans played a role in me being selected. I am truly grateful for my teammates, coaches, support staff and my family for all the support this season. I wouldn't be here without them."

Johnson, 24, is having a career year in his fourth season with the Bears. He's allowed just 55.2% of his opponents' targets to be completed. His opposing passer rating is a measly 50.9 --- a new career-best by a mile in that category.

He's proven he can turn the ball over, too. He has four interceptions this season. Johnson recorded just one interception over the first three years of his career. He's become one of the most reliable corners in the NFL.

This marks the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. He is a reserve for the Pro Bowl.

"It is special that God has blessed me with the opportunity and favor to be selected to my first Pro Bowl," Johnson said to Meyer. "I'm thankful for all of those who have played a role in my success because when I win, we all win."

Moore will have to wait until next season to try again for his first Pro Bowl nod.

