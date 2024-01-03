Two Bears players earn 2024 Pro Bowl honors

The Chicago Bears are sending two defensive players to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl.

Defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are 2024 Pro Bowlers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bears traded for Sweat, 27, from the Washington Commanders ahead of the NFL trade deadline. They sent a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Commanders in return.

Sweat has been performing phenomenally with the Bears since coming to Chicago this season. He has 6.5 sacks and 32 combined tackles in eight games. He leads both the Bears and Commanders (6) in sacks this season.

This is Sweat's first Pro Bowl nod. He is a designated starter for the NFC.

"I am honored to be selected to my first Pro Bowl and to represent the great city of Chicago," Sweat said to Larry Meyer. "What makes this honor special is that the fans played a role in me being selected. I am truly grateful for my teammates, coaches, support staff and my family for all the support this season. I wouldn't be here without them."

Johnson, 24, is having a career year in his fourth season with the Bears. He's allowed just 55.2% of his opponents' targets to be completed. His opposing passer rating is a measly 50.9 --- a new career-best by a mile in that category.

He's proven he can turn the ball over, too. He has four interceptions this season. Johnson recorded just one interception over the first three years of his career. He's become one of the most reliable corners in the NFL.

This marks the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. He is a reserve for the Pro Bowl.

"It is special that God has blessed me with the opportunity and favor to be selected to my first Pro Bowl," Johnson said to Meyer. "I'm thankful for all of those who have played a role in my success because when I win, we all win."

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.