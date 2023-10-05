DJ Moore sets new single-game career high for receiving yards

Who would've thought?

The way this season is going for the Bears, I wouldn't have expected to write about DJ Moore earning a new career high for single-game receiving yards.

But against the Commanders on Thursday, he set a new benchmark. Currently, as of this writing, Moore is at 174 receiving yards.

His previous record was 154 yards against the Detroit Lions in 2018. He was with the Carolina Panthers at the time.

DJ Moore now has a career-high in receiving yards with 174 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 6, 2023

Moore also has two touchdowns in Thursday's game against the Commanders. In the first quarter, he joined the elite company by posting 126 yards.

The Bears traded for Moore before the season. For the No. 1 pick, the Panthers traded the Bears a package including Moore, along with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, their second-round pick, a 2024 first-round selection and a 2025 second-round pick.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.