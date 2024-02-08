DJ Moore reveals how he'll feel if the Bears ditch Justin Fields for Caleb Williams

Wide receiver DJ Moore gave his two cents about which Chicago Bears quarterback he wants to be catching balls from next season.

Moore has shared a strong show of support for Justin Fields in recent months as the possibility of the Bears drafting Caleb Williams has grown. That trend continued when he spoke to the Sun-Times on Thursday, but he also made it clear he's not going to harp on whatever decision is made.

"I advocated for [Fields] and to see it come through would be amazing," Moore, who was in Las Vegas for Super Bowl week, said. "But if it doesn't, I'll still be happy. I don't get paid to make that decision. I just go out there and make as many plays as I can for the quarterback that's back there, as I've shown this year.

"But it'd be nice to see Justin stay."

Fields, of course, is also the guy who facilitated the best season of Moore’s career. Moore set personal bests this year in catches (96), receiving yards (1,364), receiving touchdowns (8) and catch percentage (70.6).

Moore reiterated his feelings during an appearance on "PFT Live" Thursday, saying he is "definitely on record" as wanting Fields to remain the team's quarterback

"His growth has been phenomenal," Moore said. "If you look at the games where he came back off of injury, he's been everything you could ask out of a quarterback. Puts us in a position to win, getting the ball to his playmakers, and if he's gotta do it himself, he does it himself and takes it like 50, 60 yards and does his thing. That's all you can ask, is just steady growth and that's what he did."

