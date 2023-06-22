Ex-NFL executive lists what needs to happen for Bears to win NFC North

The NFC North is widely considered a division that's up for grabs to each of the four teams.

Aaron Rodgers isn't in the division for the first time since George W. Bush was President. The Vikings are undergoing a selloff of some of their most valuable assets, including the release of Dalvin Cook. And, while the Lions are the favorites -- deservedly so -- they're not a bona fide commodity in the NFC just yet.

What would need to happen for the Bears to take home the division crown?

"If the Detroit Lions fall flat on their face, first of all," Louis Riddick said on ESPN's Get Up! "I think what has to happen here is Justin Fields that Year 2 in Luke Getsy's system. That kind of jump that Jalen Hurts had this past season, which means the offensive line has to play lights out.

"Darnell Wright -- their first pick out of Tennessee -- needs to be good. DJ Moore has to be his A.J. Brown just like A.J. Brown was for Jalen Hurts. And defensively, especially the young defenders up front, those guys have to play great football and give Justin Fields more cracks at it."

Mike Greenberg made the point about the Bears owning the worst record in the NFL last season, meaning it could take them a while to compete for the division. This is a fair thought, despite the innumerable amount of offseason changes Ryan Poles made to the Bears' roster.

Another counterargument to the Bears winning division is the quarterbacks.

Which quarterback would the crew most covet in the division? Is he the best in the NFC North?

Greenberg and Harry Douglas chose Fields, while Riddick selected Jared Goff.

Goff executed one of his best seasons last year. He threw for over 4,000 yards, along with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished fifth in the NFL in QBR, evidence of his case for joining the ranks of the elite.

With Goff and an up-and-coming roster in Detroit, the Lions will be a tall task for the Bears to overcome. Nevertheless, the Lions were 1-6 over their first seven games of the season. As Riddick said, it would take the Lions "falling flat on their face," but it's not impossible.

Can Fields lead the Bears to a division title one year after owning the NFL's worst record?

