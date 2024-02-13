Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is listing his house in Waukegan for $1.7 million, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

Getsy and his wife, Tina, are listing the 5,610-square-foot, six-bedroom home for precisely $1.67 million. According to Redfin, the house has five bathrooms, three garage parking spaces and a wide-open basement area with a billiards table and full bar.

From the photos, the house has a chic, modern look from the mostly all-white painting and luxurious cabinetry and appliances. It's promptly fit for a subject of Getsy's status in the NFL. There is also a pool in the spacious backyard.

Getsy, 39, was fired by the Bears earlier this season. He and part of his staff were relieved of their duties after spending the past two seasons in Chicago. During that span, the Bears finished 19th and 23rd in offense, respectively.

Their failures in developing Justin Fields and creating a sustainable offense landed them in the open market after the 2023 season. On the positive side, they were able to create offense for DJ Moore and feature one of the NFL's most prolific rushing offenses.

Getsy landed on his feet, signing on as the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders under Antonio Pierce. Rarely does a first-time coordinator find another coordinator position after being fired from his previous post.

There, Getsy will likely have a voice in finding a new quarterback for the team. He will also develop a new offense for the Raiders, which includes DaVante Adams and Josh Jacobs.

