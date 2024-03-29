Here are the Bears offseason workout dates for the 2024 offseason

The NFL announced the offseason workout schedules on Friday for all 32 teams, including the Bears.

There are three phases to NFL workout schedules, as mentioned in the announcement.

Phase one is limited to two weeks for activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation. Phase two is a three-week phase for drills and on-field workouts, but no contact. Phase three includes the next four weeks of the program, including OTAs (Organized Team Activities) but without contact.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bears will hold OTAs and a mandatory minicamp. They will not hold a voluntary minicamp, which is only entitled to first-year head coaches. Here's when the Bears will hold OTAs and their mandatory minicamp.

OTAs: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.