Here's what number Montez Sweat will wear for the Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 22: Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Commanders smiles during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants beat the Commanders 14-7. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The Bears announced Montez Sweat will wear No. 98 for them on Wednesday.

New city, new number pic.twitter.com/ebNitGOifW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 1, 2023

Originally, rookie Gervon Dexter Jr. was No. 98, but he changed to No. 99 when Trevis Gipson was cut from the roster. That left No. 98 open for the Bears' newest edge rusher.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sweat wore No. 90 for the Commanders. But the Commanders traded him to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

The No. 98 is a special number in Chicago, already. I wonder if Sweat is a Connor Bedard fan? The 18-year-old hockey phenom rocks No. 98 on the ice for the Blackhawks.

Now, all that's left for the Bears is inking Sweat into a long-term deal to make use of their second-round pick. But general manager Ryan Poles is confident in the Bears' ability to make a deal with Sweat.

“It’s hard to put a timeline on it, but I’m hoping it won’t take too long," Poles said. "I feel really confident that we can get a deal done."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.