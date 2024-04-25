Heading into the draft, the Bears owned the league's 11th-most cap space, having roughly $23 million to spend, per Spotrac.

But that number will go down after the Bears sign No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 pick Rome Odunze.

Per Spotrac, Williams' projected rookie deal is a four-year contract worth roughly $39 million. Odunze's is projected to be four years, $22.7 million total.

Per Over the Cap, the cap hit for the No. 1 pick is projected to be $7.1 million in the contract's first year. The No. 9 pick is projected to have a first-year cap hit of $4.1 million.

If my math is right, that leaves the Bears with about $12 million in cap space.

Remember, too, the Bears have two more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft --- the No. 75 and No. 122 picks. The first-year cap hit for the No. 75 pick is projected to be $1.07 million, per Over the Cap. For the No. 122 pick, it's slated at around $980,000. Not much of a difference, but still needs to be accounted for, should the Bears draft at those spots.

