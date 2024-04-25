Trending
Caleb Williams

Here's what the Bears cap space projects after drafting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze

Before the rookies, the Bears owned the 11th-most cap space in the NFL

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Heading into the draft, the Bears owned the league's 11th-most cap space, having roughly $23 million to spend, per Spotrac.

But that number will go down after the Bears sign No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 pick Rome Odunze.

Per Spotrac, Williams' projected rookie deal is a four-year contract worth roughly $39 million. Odunze's is projected to be four years, $22.7 million total.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: Here's what rookie contracts for Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze look like

Per Over the Cap, the cap hit for the No. 1 pick is projected to be $7.1 million in the contract's first year. The No. 9 pick is projected to have a first-year cap hit of $4.1 million.

If my math is right, that leaves the Bears with about $12 million in cap space.

Remember, too, the Bears have two more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft --- the No. 75 and No. 122 picks. The first-year cap hit for the No. 75 pick is projected to be $1.07 million, per Over the Cap. For the No. 122 pick, it's slated at around $980,000. Not much of a difference, but still needs to be accounted for, should the Bears draft at those spots.

Bears News

Caleb Williams 21 mins ago

Caleb Williams reveals his first order of business as Chicago Bears quarterback

2024 NFL Draft 34 mins ago

What picks do the Bears have for the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft? Here's what they got after Day 1

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Caleb WilliamsRome Odunze
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us