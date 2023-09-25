Sauce Gardner, the Jets star cornerback, took a hit below the belt from Mac Jones, he alleges. Gardner took to Twitter to post the film of Jones delivering the illegal hit.

The Bears' safety, Jaquan Brisker, brought his experience on the subject to the table. He commented on Gardner's Tweet, resurfacing his experience with Jones hitting him below the belt last season.

Last season, Brisker was victim to Jones' foul play, by way of the Patriots quarterback kicking him in the groin.

Not surprised. Did this to Brisker last year pic.twitter.com/NoSBXm3uzJ — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 25, 2023

Gardner told reporters after the game he had to "ice up" because of Jones' hit.

“He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future," Gardner said, according to Connor Hughes.

The league is allowed to review incidents like this as long as there is video evidence. Gardner not only has video proof but there are several angles of the incident.

Ironically, that game between the Bears and Patriots during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was the last game the Bears won. They're currently on a 13-game losing streak, extending the Bears' franchise record.

Brisker left Sunday's game against the Chiefs but returned. He recorded seven total tackles on Sunday, four of which were solo tackles.

