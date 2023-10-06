About 12 hours after the Bears earned their first victory in nearly a calendar year, they traded Chase Claypool.

The Bears have made the disgruntled wide receiver a healthy inactive for the past two games. During that time, the Bears were searching for a trade destination for Claypool. Finally, they found a suitor in the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

But that wasn't apparent to everybody, including one of his Bears teammates.

"Honestly, you just surprised me with the trade. I didn't know nothing about it," Jaylon Johnson said on 670 the Score with Parkins & Spiegel during a weekly interview. "I'm not on social media like that so I wouldn't have seen it. But I did see a box with his name on it so I figured something was happening or something was about to happen. But, no I didn't know that."

Amazing.

For Claypool, packaged with a 2025 seventh-round pick, the Bears received a 2025 sixth-round pick in return.

"That's in two years? ... Gotcha," Johnson said, reacting to the trade.

You would think the Bears would communicate these kinds of things to their players. Sure, the Bears have the weekend off after a sigh-of-relief win over the Commanders on Thursday night. But these kinds of things are hard to miss.

Do the Bears broach subjects of this nature with the team? Johnson didn't get a text from any of the coaches, the front office, or the players?

It's totally possible Johnson has a few missed texts or calls on his phone trying to alert him of the trade. But still, it's the second red flag in this category that's been raised this season.

The other? Tyrique Stevenson admitted to the media the team hadn't spoken about Alan Williams' resignation one day after he resigned from his position as defensive coordinator.

"I don't know when that is going to happen," Johnson said then on the team meeting about Williams. "We're just focused on the main goal and that's beating Kansas City."

Sure, it's only been nine hours since the Bears shipped Claypool off to Miami. And maybe I'm reading too deep into it. But you'd think everyone would be on the same page with these kinds of moves immediately.

