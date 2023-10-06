Justin Fields' first 30 games land him in historic NFL company

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 282 yards in Thursday’s win over the Washington Commanders, and after his 30th career start, he has joined a unique club in NFL history.

Thursday’s win saw Fields throw for 282 yards and four touchdowns, a tremendous follow-up to his Sunday performance where he threw for a career-high 335 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Those two performance land him at 5,255 passing yards and 1,754 rushing yards through 30 NFL starts, and according to ESPN, those specific stats put him in some incredible company.

According to the network, Fields is now just the fourth quarterback since the 1970 merger to register at least 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards within his first 30 starts under center.

The other three quarterbacks? How about Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts.

Fields is now on pace to smash his career high in passing yards, as he’s already thrown for 1,143 yards on the young season. His current pace would put him at nearly 3,900 yards for the year, which would set a Bears record for passing yards in a season.

If Bears fans are looking for one more tidbit from Thursday’s game, take this one into account: Fields now has 11 touchdown passes on the year, tying him for the NFL lead with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

