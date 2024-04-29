Retired NFL star Jason Kelce lands a new job with ESPN, report says

A couple months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has a new job.

The 36-year-old Kelce is going to ESPN to be a part of its "Monday Night Football" pregame show, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported.

According to Marchand, Kelce garnered interest from multiple networks, which isn’t surprising. Kelce already has plenty of star power from his NFL career and his podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his All-Pro tight end brother Travis.

The report said that NBC and CBS were also interested in adding Kelce, but ESPN won out.

Kelce had an incredible 13-year career with the Eagles after getting drafted in the sixth round out of Cincinnati in 2011. He made seven Pro Bowl teams and was an All-Pro six times in his last seven years in the NFL.

Even though Kelce played at a high level in 2023, he finally decided to step away from the game after flirting with retirement after each of the last few seasons.

Kelce officially announced his retirement in a prepared 41-minute speech that only added to his legend in Philadelphia.