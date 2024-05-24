Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft in late April, Bears scouts were tasked with feeding GM Ryan Poles their analyses on all of the players in the draft --- including the two they ultimately drafted.

In a new episode of "1920 Football Drive," the Bears go behind the scenes and document scouts giving their analysis on both Caleb Williams, who the Bears drafted No. 1 overall, and Rome Odunze, who the Bears selected with the No. 9 pick.

Here is what the scouts said about Williams in the video.

"So as a person, very good personal character, good supportive family," Reese Hicks, an area scout, said. "And he's got a good team around him, as well. You know, despite all the accolades, he does stay grounded, really humble for everything he's accomplished.

"Really hard worker and his teammates love this guy. Rave reviews from players that he's played with at USC and Oklahoma. What stands out to me mostly about this kid from a makeup standpoint is just the competitiveness. He hates to lose. He does whatever he needs to do to win, whether it's the work ethic or bringing guys along with him.

"As a player, same thing. I mean, he's rare in terms of a lot of things in the passing game. You know, the arm strength, the accuracy, high level. What stands out to me is just the instincts and just the ability to make plays when things come off schedule. Very good athlete, can escape and get out of trouble and then make plays downfield. Really jumps off the tape. And one of the rare players I've seen in all my days of scouting."

"This is the prototype new age quarterback that's a high-level competitor. Flashes of rare talent with his arm," Francis St. Paul, Senior National Scout for the Bears, said. "Capable of making throws from multiple arm angles at all three levels. He could play within the pocket or out the pocket.

"Very good touch and accuracy on all three levels. Dangerous runner who can get the first down with his feet consistently. This guy comes in, he will be an eventual top-five QB in the league. His combination of his ability, competitiveness and desire to win makes him rare."

Poles then asked his scouts to analyze Odunze. Here's what they said about him.

"Rome's a great kid. Checks all the boxes just as a person and also from a football character standpoint," Hicks said. "Good energy about him. Well-liked in the locker room, mature, everything you want. A really good route-runner with very good size. What stands out to me is the ball skills and hands. Good speed to take the top off, but does well in contested catch situations."

"Very good hands. Excellent ball skills," St. Paul said. "Even when he's not open, the kid's open. You just throw it near him he's gonna go up and get it. Natural pass catcher. You like him with the ball in his hands. His size, ball skills and contested catch ability make him an option on all downs, on all three levels. I really like this player. Comes in next to DJ [Moore] he'll be great."

It's obvious the Bears fell in love with both Williams and Odunze. Their emphasis on each of their characters is evident in how they scout players.

It's also quite notable how much confidence they have in Williams, as to say the league-wide contention of him being a "generational talent" is conceded by the Bears.

