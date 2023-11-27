Live Blog: Bears take on Vikings with D'Onta Foreman, others inactive

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) retains the ball after running for yardage during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are set for another divisional game on Monday night, as they'll take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Bears have had a rough time with the NFC North this season, sporting an 0-3 record so far, and they haven't won a divisional game in more than two years, with 12 losses in a row since then.

That last win came on Thanksgiving in 2021 when the Bears beat the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Bears haven't beaten the Vikings since Dec. 20, 2020.

Here are the latest headlines heading into the game.

6:54 p.m.: Ryan Poles spoke to Matt Eberflus about Montez Sweat’s snap count

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles says that he spoke to head coach Matt Eberflus about his usage of defensive end Montez Sweat following last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

During an interview on ESPN 1000, Poles revealed that he had a conversation with the coach about Sweat and the team’s other impact players, emphasizing that they needed to be on the field in key situations.

“My big thing is just in critical moments having players on the field that can impact the game. We’ve had conversations about that,” he said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sweat was on the field for 39 snaps for the Bears against the Lions. That number represents 63% of the team’s total defensive snaps in the game.

D'Onta Foreman out, Velus Jones in for Bears vs. Vikings

The Bears' inactive list is officially out, and while D'Onta Foreman will be out, Bears wide receiver Velus Jones will be back in for the first time in three weeks.

Also inactive for the Bears are defensive backs Quindell Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson. Offensive lineman Larry Borom, defensive lineman Dominique Robinson and linebacker Noah Sewell are also out, as is quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Justin Jefferson out for Vikings vs. Bears

The Bears will not have to deal with wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Monday night, as the Vikings will not have him on the field for the contest.

Jefferson has been out of action since Oct. 8 when he suffered a hamstring injury, and the Vikings ruled him out for Monday's game just hours before kickoff.

Jefferson is expected to rejoin the team after their by week.

How key Bears rookies can turn Lions meltdown into long-term rebuild positive

The Bears outplayed the NFC North-leading Lions for 54 minutes. They pushed them around and were on the verge of the first signature win of the Matt Eberlfus era. That everything unraveled in six minutes showed the warts of this rebuild and should lead to some difficult conversations about its direction.

The Bears are past the point of moral victories. They need to win games in which they outplay their opponent. There are no more excuses for a lack of execution in critical moments.

But as demoralizing as the Motown Meltdown was, it can be a force for good as the Bears project forward, as Insider Josh Schrock explains.

Luke Getsy's defense of calls vs. Lions says a lot about Justin Fields, Bears' offense

For three quarters in Detroit, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense were clicking.

However, during the fourth quarter, the plan of attack got conservative and kept the door open for the Lions to make a 12-point comeback with under five minutes to play.

Here's how Josh Schrock saw the change in play-calling, and what the Bears can adjust moving forward.