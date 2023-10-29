Lucas Patrick listed as questionable for Bears vs. Chargers

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line may take another hit on Sunday, as center Lucas Patrick has been downgraded to questionable for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick is dealing with a back issue, according to the Bears, and it is unclear whether he’ll be able to suit up for the primetime showdown.

If he is to miss the game, then Cody Whitehair could potentially return to center. The team could also slot in Doug Kramer, who has never played an NFL snap during his career.

The Bears will already be without quarterback Justin Fields for the second straight game as he deals with a thumb injury he suffered in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Offensive lineman Nate Davis and defensive back Terell Smith are also out, as is Jaquan Brisker, who will miss the game due to an illness.

The official inactive report is due 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday night.

