Marvin Harrison Jr. pumps up Bears' DJ Moore on recent Instagram post

For the second time this season, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s social media activity has Bears fans salivating.

The Ohio State wide receiver commented on DJ Moore's most recent Instagram post; he previously commented on Moore's post back in October, too. Then, he commented "Went crazy 🔥" after Moore's 230-yard, three-touchdown game against the Commanders early in the season.

Here's what the Ohio State star said this time.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Harrison Jr. commented "🔥🤝🏾" under the post. Several top comments are about the potential, lethal combination of Harrison Jr., Moore and Justin Fields.

Harrison Jr.'s tangible ties with the Bears players run pretty deep. Fields, like Harrison Jr., also played at Ohio State University. The two missed playing with each other by one season, as Fields entered the NFL the same season Harrison Jr. donned a Buckeye jersey for the first time in 2021.

The connection runs deeper with Moore, who grew up with Harrison Jr. and ran on the same track team as him, too. Moore and Harrison Jr. grew up in Philadelphia, though they attended different high schools.

"I grew up with Marvin Harrison," Moore said recently. "We ran on the same track team, so. I mean, whatever we do, we get him, it'll be all love. If we don't if we go a different route, I mean, what can I do about it."

DJ Moore said he grew up with Marvin Harrison Jr (Both from Philly). They ran track together.



Adding in MHJ is friends with Justin Fields, both being Ohio State boys



As if being the best WR prospect of this generation wasn’t enough, Ryan Poles PLEASE DRAFT MHJ pic.twitter.com/xFYTtMOacE — DeeksView (@SadeekNextWave) January 1, 2024

Harrison Jr. is widely considered a generational talent at wide receiver. The word "generational" gets thrown around often nowadays. But this dude is no joke.

In the past two seasons (25 games), Harrison Jr. has recorded over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns each season. Harrison Jr. is projected to be, at minimum, a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Will the Bears decide to keep Fields and bring in Harrison Jr. to help him? Stay tuned.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.