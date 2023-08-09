Matt Eberflus confirms Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will be ready for Week 1

Two integral parts of the Bears' defense, Tremaine Edmunds and DeMarcus Walker, have missed significant time during training camp for separate absences.

With the Bears' first preseason game on deck this Saturday, there's concern about their readiness for Week 1. Though, Matt Eberflus expressed his confidence both will be ready to play Week 1.

"No, no concern. No," Eberflus said when asked if he's concerned they'll miss Week 1. "They're getting all the walk-throughs, they're getting all the mental work right now as they rehab back. There's a command there. Tremaine's playing his position in the walk-throughs, making all the calls. We've squared away. They'll get back. We'll be good."

Specifically, Edmunds' presence is vital. Even though he's one of the newest members of the squad, he's the commander of the defense. As Eberflus said, he calls the plays and directs the unit. His presence on the field is important.

Walker is expected to have a hand in the Bears' pass rush this season. The Bears signed him during the offseason to help improve their dismal passing attack that finished last in the NFL last season.

The injuries and absences are adding up for the Bears in training camp. Chase Claypool and D'Onta Foreman are the latest names added to the list. And while there's still time, Eberflus admitted it's disconcerting when players aren't able to be on the grass.

“When you miss practices you can’t get better,” Eberflus said. “When you have guys playing off each other and communicating to each other during the course of any play, offense or defense, that’s an important part.”

