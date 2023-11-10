Montez Sweat has quickly made a name for himself in Chicago.

Last week against the Saints, the Bears newest addition generated a 25% pass rush win rate against All-Pro and Pro-Bowl tackles --- his highest mark of the season.

This week, Sweat created eight quarterback pressures, the most single-game pressures for a Chicago Bear since Robert Quinn in Week 13 of the 2020 season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Bears traded a 2024 second-round pick for Sweat just before this season's NFL trade deadline. Shortly after, they inked him to a four-year deal worth $98 million. With that, he became the team's highest-paid player and marquee pass rusher.

It appears he's living up to expectations early on the defensive line, too.

