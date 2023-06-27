NFL.com projects Darnell Wright to make NFL All-Rookie Team

The future is bright for Darnell Wright, or at least, projected to be bright.

NFL.com prognosticates the Bears presumed starting right tackle to make the NFL All-Rookie team by the season's end.

"The Bears can take the next step in 2023 if Justin Fields ascends to top-10 quarterback status in Year 3," Chad Reuter wrote. "Chicago selected Wright to play right tackle on the revamped offense line, which is tasked with not only protecting the young signal-caller but also leading a power run game with D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson (whom I considered for this list) at running back."

Wright, despite entering his first season in the NFL, has a lot of responsibility on his plate.

The Bears expect Wright to, not only become their starting right tackle, but flourish in that position. Last season, the Bears allowed the most sacks of any offensive line. Justin Fields endured 55 sacks, some of which he carries more blame than the offensive line. Still, the line was horrid.

Yes, the Bears rushed for the most yards of any NFL team. But don't let that fool you. That shouldn't count as an excuse for the offensive line's performance last season, but merely a byproduct of the team's abundant, league-leading rushing attempts.

The Bears haven't focused much of their roster reconstruction on the offensive line in recent seasons; but, this offseason, they did. Ryan Poles and the front office drafted Wright and signed Nate Davis, a right guard from the Tennessee Titans, to a three-year deal worth $30 million.

The offensive line is expected to take a sizeable jump from last season, which shouldn't be hard. Last year's unit was arguably one of the worst in the league.

Wright had a phenomenal college career. In his senior season, he played over 850 snaps without allowing a single sack. He played against a myriad of star defensive ends in the SEC, yet stumped most of them, including Will Anderson out of Alabama.

Should Wright make the All-Rookie team, his season would likely be chalked up as a success. The competition is stiff for rookie tackles. Paris Johnson Jr., Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones (also projected to make All-Rookie) provide excellent competition.

