Raiders use Bears' rushing play from DJ Moore's touchdown

What if I told you a team around the NFL took a play concept from Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy?

Hard to believe, right? Well, it appeared to have happened. It seems the Los Vegas Raiders used the same rushing concept the Bears used to earn DJ Moore his first career rushing touchdown.

Here's the play the Bears used against the Lions.

DJ Moore takes the direct snap in for the TD!



📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8S30C pic.twitter.com/gxR67bauzb — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023

And here's the play the Raiders ran for running back Brandon Bolden.

Moore rushed three times against the Lions for 20 yards and one touchdown. He caught six passes for 68 yards and an additional touchdown, too.

The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, 63-21, marking a new, unique NFL score.

