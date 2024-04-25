What picks do the Bears have for the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft? Here's what they got after Day 1

During the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, the Bears expended two of their draft picks, selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft and Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the draft.

How many picks do the Bears have left in the draft?

They have two picks --- the No. 75 pick (third round) and the No. 122 pick (fourth round). They will draft the No. 75 pick on Friday and the No. 122 pick on Saturday.

The Bears came into the draft with the fewest number of picks for any NFL team. Some expected the Bears to move off their No. 9 pick to address that issue and acquire more picks.

But general manager Ryan Poles told the media before the draft he was comfortable with where the Bears stand and wouldn't force a trade just to get more bites at the apple.

"Things shift and change as you go along. It’s gonna be hard to make this team now. It’s gonna be really hard to make this team," Poles said Tuesday during his pre-draft availability at Halas Hall. "That doesn’t mean you don’t want more shots later. We’ll always welcome a lot of picks. But it doesn’t force you to panic about the situation we’re in right now with how many picks we have. So it fits our roster, but it also fits kind of like what we just talked about — the current status of this draft and then, moving forward, what next year looks like as well."

