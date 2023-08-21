It's almost time for the NFL's biggest stars to take the field for the 2023-24 regular season.

Here's what you need to know to prepare for Week 1.

When does the NFL season start?

The 104th season of the National Football League will officially begin Thursday, September 7 at 7:20 p.m. CT, as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air on NBC.

When does the Bears' season start?

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears kick things off on Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m. CT, and general manager Ryan Poles is counting on his new-look team to make a big statement against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

For the first time in decades, it seems the Bears will take the field with a better quarterback than the Packers. This is their chance to prove it. The game will air on FOX.

Other key Week 1 matchups:

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen. Monday Night Football.

Need we say more?

When: Monday, September 11 at 7:15 p.m. CT (ESPN, ABC)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Jalen Hurts and the reigning NFC champions are up against Bill Belichick's defense in Week 1. Tom Brady will be in attendance, too, as the Patriots plan to honor the greatest quarterback of all time that day at Gillette Stadium.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones each guided their respective team to the playoffs last season. Now, both squads will look to gain an early edge in the NFC East division standings in primetime.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Two young quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are going head-to-head (figuratively), each with a boatload of offensive stars to help lift them to victory. With Joey Bosa, Tyreek Hill and company, there should be no shortage of highlights in this one.

When: Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS)

