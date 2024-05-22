The White Sox are offering $18 outfield tickets for when Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and the team visit Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 23 to throw out the first pitch. The White Sox will play the Orioles at home.

No. 18, @CALEBcsw, is bringing a bunch of his friends to the ballpark for a first pitch!



Come see Rome Odunze, Kiran Amegadjie and more @ChicagoBears rookies on 5/23! $18 outfield 🎟️: — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 22, 2024

Williams and the Bears have already been to Wrigley for a Cubs game earlier in May. The crew received a loud, standing ovation for their presence.

Williams has already been cheered on at Wrigley Field before that instance. Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft --- where the Bears drafted Williams with the No. 1 pick --- fans in Wrigley Field's left field bleachers chanted his name.

Now, White Sox fans will get the chance to show their appreciation for the Bears on Thursday.

