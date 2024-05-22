Trending
Caleb Williams

White Sox offer ticket promotion for Caleb Williams, Bears' ballpark visit. Here are the details

Caleb Williams and the Bears will visit Guaranteed Rate Field on May 23

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The White Sox are offering $18 outfield tickets for when Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and the team visit Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 23 to throw out the first pitch. The White Sox will play the Orioles at home.

Click here for more tickets and more information on the promotion.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Williams and the Bears have already been to Wrigley for a Cubs game earlier in May. The crew received a loud, standing ovation for their presence.

Williams has already been cheered on at Wrigley Field before that instance. Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft --- where the Bears drafted Williams with the No. 1 pick --- fans in Wrigley Field's left field bleachers chanted his name.

Now, White Sox fans will get the chance to show their appreciation for the Bears on Thursday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Bears News

Caleb Williams 1 hour ago

Why haven't Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze signed their rookie contracts?

Caleb Williams 2 hours ago

Caleb Williams could rewrite Bears' record books, according to ESPN projections

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Caleb WilliamsRome Odunze
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us