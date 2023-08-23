Who is ‘The Beast'? Meet Bears QB Tyson Bagent's dad

Tyson Bagent didn't grow up in an uncompetitive household.

He grew up in a champion-minded household. His father, Travis, was a professional arm wrestler. Across his career, he won 17 world championships in the sport. He proclaims himself the greatest of all time in the sport.

For Tyson, he went through the mud to make it to the NFL. Originally a Division II and undrafted quarterback, his road to the pros was lengthy.

Tyson, now a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears, takes his father's mentality with him on the field.

"Super hands-on and super competitive," Tyson said of his father in the video.

During the most recent Bears preseason game against the Colts, he showed those traits off. He completed 9-of-10 passes for 76 yards, earning a 98.3 QBR -- the highest value of the three backups who played for the Bears.

He put himself in the spotlight, earning praise and hope to make the Bears' 53-man roster.

Will he make the team? His success story would earn a tremendous achievement, should he make the Bears team.

